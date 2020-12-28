Armenia Prosecutor General receives newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk.
Greeting the guest, the Prosecutor General congratulated Konyuk on assuming his mission in Armenia and wished him success and expressed confidence that Konyuk’s experience as the former Prosecutor General of Belarus creates serious preconditions for conveying new quality to the cooperation between the prosecutorial bodies of both countries.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, the newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus expressed willingness to promote the initiatives to expand the relations between the two countries in the legal sector and to use the resources of the law-enforcement authorities of both countries in the fight against transnational crimes in a more goal-oriented manner.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to partnership in the sphere of mutual legal assistance, the exchange of experience between the offices of the Prosecutors General of both countries, the joint programs arising from that, the possible directions and mechanisms, as well as oter issues of mutual interest.