Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman receives head of Military Court of 5th Garrison of Russia (PHOTO)

Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Ruben Vardazaryan today received Chairman of the Military Court of the 5th Garrison of the Russian Federation in Armenia Robert Katayan and Executive Director of the “Moscow House” Cultural and Business Center in Yerevan Vahram Karapetyan.
As reported the press service of the Supreme Judicial Council, the guests expressed gratitude for the reception and granted their and Commander of the Russian 102nd Military Base of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel Nikolay Martinyuk’s letter of appreciation to the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, expressing their gratitude to him for the effective cooperation for solutions to the legal issues that emerged during implementation of justice in regard to servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, other military forces and formations performing military service in the territory of Armenia.
The chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council expressed his gratitude for the unexpected appreciation and expressed willingness to continue to work with the Russian colleagues effectively and in a warm atmosphere.
All the participants of the meeting attached importance to the deepening of cooperation and earmarked the prospects for the development of cooperation.