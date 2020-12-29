Turkey media reports on normalization of relations with Israel reads more like wolf in sheep’s clothing

Turkish media reports on normalization of relations with Israel in recent weeks reads more like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Turkey realized that its “reconciliation” talk plays well to Western media and makes it seem peaceful and moderate.
But Ankara’s government, led by the ruling AKP Party, hosts Hamas terrorists, and it destroyed relations with Israel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently compared Israel to Nazi Germany and hosted Hamas.
Turkey hosted Hamas senior terrorist leaders more often this year than ever in history–so often that even the US State Department finally condemned Ankara.
In May 2018, Erdogan compared the actions of Israeli troops to Nazi Germany's treatment of Jews during World War II.
The “reconciliation,” which is reported by the Turkish media, is based on three main pillars, the daily says. First, appointing an anti-Israel envoy to Israel who has accused Zionism of being racist and accused Israel of massacres. Second, Turkey demands that Israel ruin relations with Greece, Cyprus and the UAE, isolate itself and become dependent on Ankara for energy trade, betraying Israel’s new Gulf and Mediterranean friends. Third, Turkey wants to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lose the next election.
In this respect, Ankara indicates to Jerusalem that it sees Israel as a secondary country, not an equal. The entire narrative presented about reconciliation is in line with this goal: Isolate Israel, undermine Israel’s sovereignty, support Hamas terrorists, and make Israel dependent on Turkey.
Under such conditions, it is not surprising that Israel has shown little interest in this.