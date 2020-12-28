Armenian and Lithuanian FMs hold phone talks, discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis. Minister Aivazian congratulated his Lithuanian counterpart on assuming the office of minister.
The foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the dynamics recorded in the Armenian-Lithuanian relations and expressed willingness to take active steps for further development of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They also touched upon the Armenia-European Union partnership and the cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania within the scope of that partnership, including in the areas of the democratic reforms agenda, rule of law and human rights protection in Armenia.
The Armenian foreign minister told his counterpart about the actions to address the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the war that Azerbaijan unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh through the involvement of Turkey and foreign and armed terrorists. In this context, Minister Aivazian underscored the importance of the involvement of relevant international organizations on the spot.