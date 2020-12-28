News
Tuesday
December 29
Armenia economic competition protection commission urges businesses to observe rules for New Year's deals and discounts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of the Republic of Armenia urges businesses to strictly observe the provisions of the legislation on protection of economic competition when announcing deals and discounts that are often announced ahead of the New Year.

The Commission reminds that failure to observe the provisions is unfaithful competition, for which a penalty in the amount of up to 5% of the proceeds of the year preceding the legal violation may be imposed on the business.
