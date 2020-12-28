Opposition party leader on Nikol Pashinyan's proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections

In an interview with lurer.com, leader of the opposition Unity Movement Arman Vardanyan touched upon Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections and said the opposition needs to take advantage of the snap parliamentary elections to wipe the political field of such charlatans and people who came and cheated the people of Armenia.
“There have to be people with specific plans and new ideologies, but people who have already proved that they care about the people and can help the country get out of this situation,” Vardanyan said and expressed certainty that there will be such people.
According to him, all politicians in Armenia are former, including Nikol Pashinyan since he has consumed his resource to persuade people.
Vardanyan added that the reason for the Armenians’ defeat in the third war in Artsakh is the plunder of the former and current authorities and the fact that nobody has been punished to this day.