Tatoyan: APT ranks Armenia ombudsman’s activities among world leading with international track-record
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

I am pleased to announce that according to the results of this year, the Association for the Prevention of Torture (APT, headquartered in Geneva), a world-renowned international body, in the conditions of COVID-19, has ranked the activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia among the leading institutions in the world with international track-record in closed institutions—as a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM). The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, stated this on Facebook.

I thank our partners in the Association for the Prevention of Torture (APT) for evaluating our work.

I congratulate our team for these work results, despite the difficult working conditions and challenges of this year," Tatoyan added.
