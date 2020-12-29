The idea is constantly being circulated that in case of a flexible policy we could have avoided war; Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook Tuesday morning.

"Those circulating this thesis must answer at least one question: As a result of their ‘flexible’ policy, why was it not possible to avoid the war of 2016, which was preceded by the unprecedented escalation of 2015, 2014?

The ‘flexible’ policy pursued by Armenia for many years led to the fact that the Russian proposals, which provided for the return of 7 territories (5 +2) without any clarification of the status of the NK [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)], were put into circulation in January 2016.

Why did Russia make such a proposal? For a simple reason: as a result of Armenia's ‘flexible’ policy, the Madrid process had entered a deadlock because Artsakh could have received a status outside Azerbaijan only with the consent of Azerbaijan.

It was obvious to Russia and everyone that Azerbaijan would never agree to such an option (it has the necessary capacity to disagree), and therefore it was necessary to find ways to break the deadlock. And, by the way, if some people’s claim is accurate that the policy pursued by Armenia after 2018 was not sufficiently pro-Russian and this was the reason for the war, why were the Russian proposals born in the conditions of the ‘sufficiently pro-Russian’ policy in 2016 and the April [2016] war took place?

There was only one way to avoid the war: to return the territories, forgetting about the status of Artsakh. Now, of course, the number of supporters of this back version has, understandably, increased. But they do not take into account that in this case, too, an Azerbaijani [road] sign would have appeared in the Eyvazli section located near Goris [town of Armenia]. Also, at the time we were accused of ‘selling the lands.’ Even now, they are endangering the lives of our captives with suspicious statements.

The biggest omission of the advocates of ‘flexible’ policy is that for many years they pursued a policy of avoiding war and not preparing for war. Our biggest omission is that in two and a half years we have not managed to return enough stolen money and prepare properly for the war," Pashinyan added.