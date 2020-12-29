UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic

Next year humanity should devote to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and healing from its consequences, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his statement.

"That’s the lesson of this most difficult year," he said. "Both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together – as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future."

The UN leader has urged the world to act together and called on people to make peace not just among themselves, but also with nature, tackling the climate crisis, stopping the spread of COVID-19, and making 2021 a year of healing.

"Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet," he noted.

“That must be our New Year’s Resolution”, the UN chief concluded, sending his wishes for a happy and peaceful 2021.