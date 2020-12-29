News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic
UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Next year humanity should devote to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and healing from its consequences, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his statement.

"That’s the lesson of this most difficult year," he said. "Both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are crises that can only be addressed by everyone together – as part of a transition to an inclusive and sustainable future."

The UN leader has urged the world to act together and called on people to make peace not just among themselves, but also with nature, tackling the climate crisis, stopping the spread of COVID-19, and making 2021 a year of healing.

"Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet," he noted.   

“That must be our New Year’s Resolution”, the UN chief concluded, sending his wishes for a happy and peaceful 2021.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey counts on joint production of COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
They are talking not only about supplies but also about joint production...
 348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Lebanon delivers nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people...
 China's court sentenced blogger to prison for spreading lies about COVID-19
The activist has been in custody since mid-May...
 COVID-19: 74-year-old Cyprus president vaccinates
"I want to appeal to those who have doubts or concerns about the vaccine...
 Saudi Arabia extends travel ban amid COVID-19 pandemic
On December 21, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of international flights...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos