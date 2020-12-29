One of the streets in Valence, France, will be called "Stepanakert," the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
According to the Deputy Mayor of Valence, Georges Rastclant, there is already Ijevan Garden, Armenia Street, Yerevan Street in Valence, and now there will also be Stepanakert Street. "Our mayor said, 'Let's do such a thing so that it stays.' A new district is being built in Valence, and we proposed that one of the main streets in that district be named 'Stepanakert;' the other street will be called ‘Toros Street,’’ Rastclant added.