Stock prices in Tokyo rise to record highs since 1990

The key Nikkei index of Asia's largest Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO) climbed on Tuesday to its highest level since August 1990 jumping 1.55%, TASS reported.
The Nikkei growth followed the sharp jump in quotations recorded Monday in New York amid the adoption of the US package of measures to stimulate the economy amid pandemic.
These measures could lead to US GDP growth in 2021 by about 3%, which increases investor optimism in Tokyo.
On Tuesday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange saw a noticeable increase in shares of leading Japanese industrial corporations, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.