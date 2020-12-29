News
Gold prices rising
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Gold prices are rising slightly amid a decline in the dollar costs, Prime reported.

The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex stock exchange is up by 0.08%, or $ 1.35, to $ 1,881.75 per troy ounce. Meanwhile, the March silver futures fell 0.37% to $ 26.448 per ounce.

Investors are still reacting to news from the US as earlier President Donald Trump signed a 2021 budget that includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives voted for the increase in compensation in connection with the coronavirus to $ 2,000, requested by US President Donald Trump, instead of the $ 600 stipulated by the previously approved economic aid package.
