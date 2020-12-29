News
Tuesday
December 29
News
Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan is making attempts to provoke new war
Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan is making attempts to provoke new war
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The road sign placed by Azerbaijan in Syunik Province of Armenia is the peak of provocations. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction wrote about this on Facebook.

"Azerbaijan, with all its recent actions, is making attempts to provoke a new war. We [Armenia] have enough wisdom to avoid a new war and push back provocative processes. Vigilance and clear-headed judgment must be shown, provocations must be prevented, and the processes must be returned to the format of communication around the negotiating table," Marukyan added.
Հայերեն and Русский
