Copper rises in price on expectations of support for US economy

Copper prices are rising on Tuesday after the approval of the US economic aid package, which supports expectations for economic recovery and, consequently, demand for the metal, Prime reported.
The cost of March copper futures on the Comex exchange rose by 0.08% to $ 3.5755 per pound.
At the end of Thursday's trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the cost of a ton of copper for delivery in three months decreased by 0.71% to $ 7787.5, while aluminum increased by 1.2%, to $ 2030, and zinc - by 0,83%, to 2842.5 dollars per ton.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the US measures to support the economy remain one of the main factors in the markets. Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a budget for 2021 that includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The outlook for economic recovery is positively affecting expectations for the demand for commodities, including copper.