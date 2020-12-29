News
Tuesday
December 29
348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 348 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 158,296 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,797 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 676 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,267, the total respective number so far is 140,942, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,881—which is a drop by 943 in one day.

And 2,483 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 587,540 such tests have been performed to date.
