Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman: Judiciary is not as bad as presented

No matter how unstable the judiciary seems from a distance, I still insist that the judiciary is rather stable, and the judicial community isn’t as bad as presented by certain presses or certain websites. Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, Ruben Vardazaryan, said this to a press conference Tuesday.
Touching upon the statement by Member of Parliament Arman Babajanyan that the judiciary supports a coup d’état, Vardazaryan said a coup d’état is a process that is criminally prosecuted and that there has to be a report on crime.