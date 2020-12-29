Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chair on PM’s meeting with judges: It was impermissible agenda to me

YEREVAN. – The well-known meeting with the Prime Minister was attended by judges, members of the Supreme Judicial Council, and chairman of the Chamber of Criminal and Military Cases of the Court of Cassation; discussing a criminal case in their presence is, in my opinion, an impermissible format, an impermissible agenda. Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, Ruben Vardazaryan, told this to a press conference Tuesday, adding that he was not invited to this meeting.
"It is very good that, according to the information I received, the issue was not discussed only after the publication of the agenda. The judges noted about it, this approach was adopted, and the issue was removed from the agenda [of that meeting]," Vardazaryan also said.
To note, during that meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had reflected on the criminal case into the mass riots that took place in Yerevan on the night of November 9-10, and questioned the lawfulness of the fact that only a few of the dozens of the accused were actually remanded in custody.