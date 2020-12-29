Armenia ruling bloc MP: 17 opposition forces have serious problem in themselves

YEREVAN. – Who are the opposition? Hayk Sargsyan, a member of the My Step majority faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, asked this to reporters Tuesday in the NA, in response to the remark that the opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"Those 17 forces have been demanding resignation for 40 days already, but the number of participants in their rally is decreasing every day," he added.
And to the reminder that besides those forces, many organizations and public figures also demand Pashinyan's resignation, Sargsyan responded as follows: "Well, they can't gather 3,000 people together. Even today they can't gather 300. I don’t want to reflect on quality, but they have a serious problem in themselves."