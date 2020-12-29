News
Armenia parliament majority faction leader on political parties demanding PM's resignation
Armenia parliament majority faction leader on political parties demanding PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I get the impression that the people demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and not addressing the possibility of snap elections in any way are making an attempt to simply deprive citizens of their opportunity to vote and form a government. This is what leader of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told reporters in parliament today.

“Our political team reaffirms the position that none of us is doing everything to stay in power, but what is extremely important is that the citizens of Armenia have the opportunity to form a new government through the mechanism that provides that opportunity to them,” she said.

When told that the people at Republic Square are also a part of the people, Makunts said even though she agrees with that, the best way to measure is to hold elections.

As for the news about deputies of the My Step faction are making deputies falsify their ballots during the vote to strip Naira Zohabyan of her powers as chair of committee and present the ballots to the faction’s secretary, Makunts assured that no deputy has received a phone call.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
