Armenia parliament majority leader on Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting: Snap parliamentary elections will be discussed

YEREVAN. – As the head of the My Step faction, I have received preliminary information that such a meeting is possible. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA), said this Tuesday at a briefing with reporters in parliament, and referring to the press reports on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan, opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, head of its parliamentary faction, and business tycoon.

"I cannot say anything definite yet about the protocol, the time [of this meeting]," Makunts added.

According to her, if the meeting takes place, the issue of holding snap parliamentary elections next year—and which Pashinyan had stated—will be on the agenda.

As for a possible meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the NA, Lilit Makunts said: "According to my information, it is possible to have a meeting with the heads of all three factions [in parliament]; [but] I myself have no information on the exact time yet."