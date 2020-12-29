News
Armenia legislature deputy speaker: There are CSTO countries that have close ties with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – During the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, Armenia did not petition to the CSTO because Armenia is a member of the CSTO within its borders; deputy speaker Alen Simonyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly Tuesday.

"The territory enshrined in the NK [Nagorno-Karabakh] Constitution and is Nagorno-Karabakh is not a CSTO member. That’s why starting such a process within the CSTO, also taking into account that there are countries in the CSTO that have close partnership relations also with Azerbaijan, could have been ineffective.

And when there was an incident related to the border of the Republic of Armenia, it was petitioned [to the CSTO]. Also, I spoke at the CSTO meeting and asked for intervention, after which there was also a petition from the head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, [Viacheslav] Volodin, to CSTO leader [Stanislav] Zas that he record as well; there is a video of it," Simonyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
