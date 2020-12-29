Armenia parliament vice-chairman on chances of giving ministerial posts to PAP: We can’t talk about such thing

YEREVAN. – One should not talk about such a thing because, first of all, the meeting has not taken place yet. Deputy speaker Alen Simonyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, when asked how accurate the information is that the question of giving some ministerial posts to the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will be discussed at today's meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan—PAP leader, head of its parliamentary faction, and business tycoon.
"You know that Prime Minister Pashinyan proposed to have meetings and discuss the political situation with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary representatives. I am very glad that both the PAP, the BAP [opposition Bright Armenia Party], and other parties have announced that they are ready for those discussions. I assume that this response will be within the framework of that statement," Simonyan added.