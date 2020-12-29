Former high-ranking policeman sues Chief of Police of Armenia

Former head of the Division for Record-Registration/Investigation and Technical Expert Examinations of Vehicles of the Road Police of Armenia Spartak Sepyan has sued Chief of Police of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan, as reported the Judicial Information System.
Sepyan has applied to the Administrative Court with the request to annul Order 3041-A of October 21, 2020 and, as a consequence, to return the former job (position) to him and to grant the salary to be paid for the whole period of forced idleness.
The claim has been inscribed to Judge Gevorg Sosyan of the Administrative Court.