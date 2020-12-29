Ambassador, Armenian MPs of Iranian Parliament discuss Armenia-Iran relations

The Embassy of Armenia in Iran reports the following:
“On December 28, Ambassador of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan today received Armenian deputies of the Iranian Parliament Robert Beglarian and Ara Shahverdian.
The development of Armenia-Iran relations amid the complicated situation created in Armenia following the war in Artsakh and the new challenges in the region were discussed upon during the meeting.
The interlocutors touched upon the strengthening of interparliamentary ties between the two countries.
They also discussed the major role that the Iranian-Armenian community plays in the deepening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and peoples and future actions.