Tuesday
December 29
Tuesday
December 29
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.30/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.95 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 639.82 (down by AMD 1.11), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 704.06 (down by AMD 5.10), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.10 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.91, AMD 31,485.62 and AMD 16,943.46, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
