Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Pompous statements by certain figures may have impact on exchange of captives
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Pompous statements by certain figures may have impact on exchange of captives
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Azerbaijani side and other interested parties are following the domestic political developments in Armenia, and we Armenians, as well as certain figures need to be very careful because various pompous statements may have an impact on the solution to the issue related to the exchange of captives. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters today.

“One of those statements is the statement that Armenia will go and seize Aghdam. This can lead to consequences,” he added.

Asked if he was referring to Vitaly Balasanyan who recently declared that Armenians will retrieve Askeran and Hadrut, Simonyan said if he doesn’t want to specify the name of a particular person, he doesn’t.
This text available in   Հայերեն
