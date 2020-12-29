Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon

A panel reading “Welcome to Azerbaijan” was placed in the territory of Armenia yesterday. I can’t understand what else has to happen so that people wake up. This is what Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan told reporters before the opposition’s march today.
“Before this, we would say people are shocked, but it is high time for them to wake up because the incumbent authorities are incapable of doing anything. They are ceding our country easily and coldheartedly continue to lie and say that Armenia isn’t ceding any meter of its territory,” he said.
The authorities insist that the opposition has no support from the people. In response to this, Shirinyan said the following: “Nikol Pashinyan is detached from the public and can’t understand that the country has over 5,000 victims. Why doesn’t the government speak out about the victims and missing persons? There is going to be social riot soon, and the authorities won’t be able to do anything. Nikol Pashinyan has to understand that the sooner he leaves, the better it will be for him and his circle.”