News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon
Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A panel reading “Welcome to Azerbaijan” was placed in the territory of Armenia yesterday. I can’t understand what else has to happen so that people wake up. This is what Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan told reporters before the opposition’s march today.

“Before this, we would say people are shocked, but it is high time for them to wake up because the incumbent authorities are incapable of doing anything. They are ceding our country easily and coldheartedly continue to lie and say that Armenia isn’t ceding any meter of its territory,” he said.

The authorities insist that the opposition has no support from the people. In response to this, Shirinyan said the following: “Nikol Pashinyan is detached from the public and can’t understand that the country has over 5,000 victims. Why doesn’t the government speak out about the victims and missing persons? There is going to be social riot soon, and the authorities won’t be able to do anything. Nikol Pashinyan has to understand that the sooner he leaves, the better it will be for him and his circle.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Armenian NGO head shows photo of newly appointed head of Patrol Sentry Service Regiment kicking citizen
“In the photo, you can see...
 Armenia ruling bloc MP: 17 opposition forces have serious problem in themselves
Those 17 forces have been demanding resignation for 40 days already, but the number of participants in their rally is decreasing every day…
 Armenia parliament majority faction leader on political parties demanding PM's resignation
When told that the people at...
 Armenia legislature speaker leaves reporters' questions unanswered
Among some other questions, Mirzoyan was asked whether he sees any coup attempts…
 Opposition movement: Armenian police apprehend citizens near parliament, case launched against some of them
Later, the activists were released, but a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos