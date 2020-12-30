News
Wednesday
December 30
News
Wednesday
December 30
Apple develops 64-core ARM processor for computers
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple is preparing a new ARM processor with 64 processing cores, the authoritative insider source LeaksApplePro tweeted.

Network whistleblowers did not disclose details, noting that Apple will soon share details about the new version of the Silicon platform. Such a 64-core solution may become an ultimatum in the computer market, RIA Novosti reported.

Introduced in the fall of 2020, the Apple Silicon M1, which has 8 processing cores, turned out to be a productive solution. The 5nm chip was able to outperform much more expensive processors from Intel and AMD based on the x86 architecture in benchmarks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
