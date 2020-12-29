Armenia legislature approves several amendments to existing laws

During its special session, the National Assembly approved several amendments to existing laws in the second and final reading, including the bills on making amendments and supplements to the law on reparation for damages caused to the life or health of servicemen while defending Armenia, to the Civil Code, to the law on reduction and prevention of damage caused to health as a result of use of tobacco products and their substitutes, to the Tax Code, to the law on state duty, to the law on rewarding state servants and persons holding state positions, to the law on state registration of right of ownership and to the law on urban development.