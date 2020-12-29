News
Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Iran to react as planned to General Qasem Soleimani's assassination
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will react to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as planned, Mehr reported referring to Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaee.

According to him, in response to the assassination Iran dealt a fatal blow to the American base of Ayn al Asad, although Iran could have punished the US more.

Referring to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, he noted that a new war has begun between Iran and its enemies, and this war continues.

Noting that it will be Iran that will end the war, Rezaee said that Iran will punish the Zionist regime so that the Arab countries that compromise will realize that they have made a big mistake.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
