UK intends to buy cheap UAVs after war in Karabakh

The UK military will launch a new program to create unmanned aerial vehicles in response to the controversial use of this technology by Azerbaijan to defeat Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, The Guardian reported.

According to defense officials, Azerbaijan's use of cheaper Turkish UAVs during the fall war played a decisive role in the fight against the Armenians, and forced them to cede control of territory in the disputed Caucasus region.

Defense sources added that the UK wants to buy cheaper drones as part of a five-year defense plan, due to be made public in early 2021.

Earlier this month, UK defense secretary Ben Wallace said Turkish TB2 UAVs are an example of how other countries are now leading the way.

He added that the drones are responsible for destroying hundreds of armored vehicles and even air defense systems, although there is video evidence showing they have also killed many people in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Armenian forces shot down several TB2 drones. A report published by the Armenian National Committee of America in November included photos of the damaged drone's components, including the Garmin navigation system.

Garmin said its product was not designed or intended for military use, and asked its dealers to stop selling to Turkey's Baykar.