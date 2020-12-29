News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
New COVID-19 vaccines expected in US and UK
Region:World News
Theme: Society

While a vaccination campaign is being rolled out in the United States using approved emergency vaccines for COVID-19, another possible vaccine is undergoing clinical trials, Voice of America reported.

Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are distributed according to strict rules, and the availability of additional options is essential to ensure sufficient doses are available domestically and globally.

Novavax is recruiting 30,000 volunteers to test its vaccine, which differs from the first two.

Other vaccines are on the way.

For example, Johnson & Johnson hopes to find out in January if its one-injection vaccine works.

Meanwhile, the UK is considering giving the green light to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dubai plans to vaccinate 70% of its population with Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2021
Last week, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates...
 Members of Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration meet with EU Ambassador
Wiktorin reaffirmed the EU’s willingness to assist Armenia...
 Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials kicks off in Iran
A total of 56 volunteers will take part in the test of the first phase...
 Turkey counts on joint production of COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
They are talking not only about supplies but also about joint production...
 348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 UN Secretary-General hopes 2021 will be year of recovery from pandemic
That must be our New Year’s Resolution..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos