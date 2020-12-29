Armenia emergency situations minister, UNICEF Representative discuss programs under implementation

Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan today received UNICE Armenia Representative Marianne Clark-Hattingh.
The minister highly appreciated the cooperation with UNICEF and expressed his gratitude for the tasks completed through various programs under the title “Disaster Risk Reduction in Armenia”.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the current problems and priorities in the sphere of disaster risk management.
Piloyan set aside issues related to the programs under implementation and presented the priorities, particularly seismic protection.
Clark-Hattingh congratulated the minister on his appointment and reaffirmed the UNICEF’s willingness to work closely for the introduction of educational programs devoted to capacity-building for disaster risk management and disaster risk reduction.