Turkey, UK sign free trade deal

Turkey and the United Kingdom extended their free-trade deal on Tuesday, days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep up the existing flow of goods, Reuters reported.
The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call. It takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, ensuring a quick transition after the existing deal ends at the end of the year, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.
The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the extended deal would replicate existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.