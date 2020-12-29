Nikol Pashinyan doesn't answer reporters' questions, silently walks down the stairs

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan didn’t answer reporters’ questions in the corridor of the National Assembly and silently walked down the stairs. The reporters particularly wanted to know the agenda for his meetings with the heads of factions of the National Assembly and why he was meeting with them since he had previously said that they need to talk to the people.

The Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction has convened a session, and Nikol Pashinyan has met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts.

Pashinyan and Tsarukyan are expected to meet after the Prosperous Armenia faction’s meeting.

According to Lilit Makunts, snap parliamentary elections are on the agenda.