2 Turkish planes deliver cargo with military equipment to Libya

Two Turkish military transport aircraft landed at the Al-Watiya airbase, located 100 km south-west of Tripoli, TASS reports referring to Al Arabiya TV channel.
According to Libyan sources of the TV channel, missile systems and radars were delivered to Libya on planes arriving from Turkey.
Since the beginning of December, Haftar's entourage has noted that they continue to follow with concern the Turkish actions, accusing it of trying in every possible way to interfere with the progress of the inter-Libyan dialogue ongoing, in particular, with the mediation of the UN.
In recent weeks, Ankara has been accused of the active transfer of military equipment to the territories controlled by the National Transitional Council , as well as new large groups of mercenaries.