Armenian opposition's march is over
Armenian opposition's march is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian opposition’s march ended near the building of the Special Investigation Service where member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said he was certain that he would meet the participants of the march at Republic Square this evening and tomorrow, after which the participants of the march started chanting “Armenia Without Nikol”.

Manukyan stated that most Members of Parliament are forgetting their past, who they were and are now making pompous statements in parliament.

“They forget that they have bad nicknames and that the whole public knows how much they have become indulged in corruption, and one of those deputies is Hayk Sargsyan. The elder generation of the society remembers how much corruption there was in the pension system in Armenia. Hayk Sargsyan forgets that he is a person with that kind of a past, but he has to recall that people in Armenia don’t have short-term memory and that everyone must be held liable for their statements,” Manukyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
