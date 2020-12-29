Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting begins

The meeting of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has begun at the National Assembly.
Before the meeting, Tsarukyan told reporters that he and his partisans don’t dodge meetings with anyone and will discuss the political party’s position, that is, the conditions for the Prime Minister’s resignation.
As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan are in parliament.
Earlier, the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly had convened a session, and Nikol Pashinyan had met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts.
According to Makunts, snap parliamentary elections are on the agenda for the Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting.