Russian and Azerbaijani PMs discuss importance of efforts for recovery of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov held phone talks during which they discussed the importance of efforts for the recovery of Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported the press service of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Mishustin and Asadov underscored the importance of joint efforts for economic development and post-war recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The heads of governments also discussed the Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to the implementation of joint projects in the spheres of energy, industry, transport, etc.

They also discussed the measures for the fight against COVID-19, including the use of the latest drugs and vaccines.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
