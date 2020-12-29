News
Tuesday
December 29
Armenia defense minister visits Russian 102nd Military Base
Armenia defense minister visits Russian 102nd Military Base
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today paid a visit to the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri.

Harutyunyan was shown the infrastructures, arms and military equipment at the Military Base.

The defense minister congratulated the commanders and personnel of the Military Base on the occasion of the formation of the unit and granted incentives to Russian servicemen who have stood out during their service. He underscored the role and significance of the Russian 102nd Military Base in the context of ensuring of security in the region and talked about the deepening of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and allied ties.

Harutyunyan also visited the St. Alexandra Orthodox Church and the Military History Museum located at the Military Base.
