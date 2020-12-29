News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenian analyst on what Azerbaijan lost after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian analyst on what Azerbaijan lost after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan agreed to Russia’s military presence in its territory (if we take into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan considers Nagorno-Karabakh a part of Azerbaijan). In addition, Baku agreed to the establishment of Turkish military bases in not only Nakhchivan, but also Ganja. This is what Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Turkologist Ruben Safrastyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We are actually seeing Azerbaijan lose a significant part of its sovereignty since the troops of two countries (Russia and Turkey) will be in its territories. Azerbaijan won the war, but it lost a significant part of its sovereignty as a result of the war,” he added.

Safrastyan noted that at the outset of the war, at the highest level, Turkey declared that it pictures cooperation with Russia in Nagorno-Karabakh through the Syrian model, but this was a failure, and Russia didn’t go to that.

“The South Caucasus is not Syria. It is a zone of Russian influence, and Moscow doesn’t intend to share anything with Ankara. Turkey aspires to deploy its troops along with Russian peacekeepers. In addition, Turkey wants to have the opportunity to pay visits and monitor. Of course, Russia won’t take that step. There will only be monitoring through technical resources, and the representatives of the monitoring center won’t have a chance to cross the border of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Ankara will continue its struggle to expand the spheres of influence in the Caucasus through not only the factor of Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh, but also through the use of the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan political-economic axis. To counter this, Russia will aspire to maintain its influence in Azerbaijan because if Ankara tries to strengthen its positions in Azerbaijan, it will actually strengthen its positions in the South Caucasus, which isn’t in Moscow’s interests. Azerbaijan will also take into consideration Moscow’s interests,” the Turkologist emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Air raid siren goes off in Iran's Urmia
The Iranians don’t have illusions about...
 UK intends to buy cheap UAVs after war in Karabakh
Azerbaijan's use of cheaper Turkish UAVs during the fall war...
 Turkish defense minister confirms sending military to Azerbaijan
Hulusi Akar also confirmed that the Turkish servicemen...
 Russian and Azerbaijani PMs discuss importance of efforts for recovery of Nagorno-Karabakh
The heads of governments also discussed...
 Deputy mayor: 12 buildings in Armenia’s Goris are already under Azerbaijani control
At the moment, we have information that now they are going to put up another sign…
 Armenia Ombudsman-led task force visiting borderline villages of Gegharkunik Province
“The task force led by the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos