Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader Edmon Marukyan in meeting with Nikol Pashinyan

Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan is in a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Marukyan told reporters that they know the party’s agenda.
Asked if the political party still demands Pashinyan’s resignation, Marukyan said the party not only demands his resignation, but also has the objective to assume the office of Prime Minister, stabilize the situation and lead the country to elections.
A little while ago, Pashinyan also had a meeting with leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan which lasted only five minutes.
Tsarukyan told reporters that he had told Pashinyan that his resignation is the only way to get the country out of the current situation.
According to leader of the My Step faction of the National Assembly, snap parliamentary elections were on the agenda for the meeting.