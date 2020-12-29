Vladimir Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on occasion of the upcoming holidays

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of New Year and Christmas, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:
“Dear Nikol Pashinyan,
Accept my sincere congratulatory remarks on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.
The passing year was not an easy year at all, and I want to hope that the trials and tribulations that it brought will remain in the past. It is important that we fully became convinced that the relations between our countries are friendly and allied.
I am certain that further development of the diverse relations between Armenia and Russia is in line with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples and is proceeding with the spirit for ensuring peace, security and stability in the Transcaucasia region.
I wish you, your relatives and close ones good health and welfare, and I wish all of your compatriots happiness and prosperity.”