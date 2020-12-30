News
Prince Charles calls for an end to exploitation of nature
Prince Charles calls for an end to exploitation of nature
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Prince Charles stated people should remember that they are a part of nature, and therefore they need to stop exploiting it to prevent environmental and climate disasters.

He called on the public to build on how indigenous communities, like the First Nations people of Canada, respect the nature and strive to preserve it for future generations.

Prince Charles, 72, who has taken the initiative to make markets more resilient this year, said there had been a recent transformation, as businesses were beginning to realize the climate crisis.

He added that this initiative will enable companies and investors to support projects that value nature, people, and the planet.
