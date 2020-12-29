Bright Armenia Party leader: The crisis continues

After his meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in parliament, leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction of parliament Edmon Marukyan told reporters that he had expressed the stance of his political party, that is, the Prime Minister resigns, the parliament elects a new Prime Minister, a transitional government is formed and composed of forces that have an accepted candidate for Prime Minister, and the government comprises specialists who are people who have achieved success in their respective fields.
“They will make the domestic political instability stable and get ready for snap parliamentary elections. During this period, we can also consider the amendments to the Constitution. The Prime Minister suggests staying in power and holding snap parliamentary elections, but our political party is against this and has reaffirmed its position,” he said.
Asked if there were mutual concessions, Marukyan said the following: “Let me put it this way — the crisis continues. This parliament can’t be dissolved without the Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions.”