News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue
ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The council of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has already issued a statement stating that there can’t be any dialogue with a person who must resign as soon as possible. Consequently, at this moment, the only demand of the Homeland Salvation Movement is the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artsvik Minasyan told reporters near the Special Investigation Service, touching upon the comment that leader of Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gagik Tsarukyan and Nikol Pashinyan are in a meeting in parliament and when asked if the Movement is aware of the meeting and what is on the agenda.

“Perhaps Tsarukyan will touch upon the issue. Every political party has its agenda and approaches,” Minasyan stated.

Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement marched to the Special Investigation Service demanding that the latter immediately detain Nikol Pashinyan under the article of state treason.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian opposition's march is over
Manukyan stated that most...
 Armenian opposition member: There will be a social riot soon
The authorities insist that the opposition has...
 Opposition protest march kicking off in Yerevan
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Armenian NGO head shows photo of newly appointed head of Patrol Sentry Service Regiment kicking citizen
“In the photo, you can see...
 Armenia ruling bloc MP: 17 opposition forces have serious problem in themselves
Those 17 forces have been demanding resignation for 40 days already, but the number of participants in their rally is decreasing every day…
 Armenia parliament majority faction leader on political parties demanding PM's resignation
When told that the people at...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos