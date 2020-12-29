ARF-D member: Only demand of opposition is Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, there can't be dialogue

The council of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has already issued a statement stating that there can’t be any dialogue with a person who must resign as soon as possible. Consequently, at this moment, the only demand of the Homeland Salvation Movement is the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artsvik Minasyan told reporters near the Special Investigation Service, touching upon the comment that leader of Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gagik Tsarukyan and Nikol Pashinyan are in a meeting in parliament and when asked if the Movement is aware of the meeting and what is on the agenda.
“Perhaps Tsarukyan will touch upon the issue. Every political party has its agenda and approaches,” Minasyan stated.
Today the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement marched to the Special Investigation Service demanding that the latter immediately detain Nikol Pashinyan under the article of state treason.