Armenia MOD: There is a need for further study to provide information about Ashot Pashinyan's demobilization
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian News-NEWS.am asked the Ministry of Defense of Armenia if citizen Ashot Pashinyan has been demobilized from the Armed Forces of Armenia after the announcement about his conscription on October 8, to which the Ministry of Defense gave the following response:

“In response to your inquiry, we inform that there is a need for further study in order to provide information referred to in the inquiry. Moreover, the response to the inquiry will be provided within the time limits prescribed by the legislation of Armenia.”
