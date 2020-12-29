Armenian National Congress opposition party says parliamentary deputy speaker's statement is disinformation

The Armenian National Congress (ANC) political party says Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan’s statement that the ANC, among other political forces, is ready to discuss the political situation in response to the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is disinformation, as reported the press service of the ANC to Armenpress news agency.
The ANC’s press release reads as follows:
“Today, on December 29, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan said the following during a briefing:
“You know that Prime Minister Pashinyan has proposed to have meetings and discuss the political situation with representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, and I am very glad that the Prosperous Armenia Party, the Bright Armenia Party and other political parties that have already declared, for instance, the Armenian National Congress political party, as well as Arman Babajanyan’s political party (For the Republic) have declared that they are ready for those discussions.”
The Armenian National Congress political party hasn’t made such a statement. Consequently, we don’t understand the motivation for spreading this disinformation.”