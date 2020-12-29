Armenia National Security Service officer tells Shurnukh village residents they can stay until January 1-2

Deputy Mayor of Goris told Armenian News-NEWS.am that an officer of the National Security Service of Armenia has told the residents of Shurnukh village of Syunik Province that they can stay in their homes until January 2 or 3 and added that the villagers have opened the highway passing through Shurnukh.
Today the Azerbaijanis told the villagers they needed to leave half of the village in one day and stated that the Armenian authorities were aware of this ten days ago, but the villagers claim that they hadn’t been informed.
Today they shut down the highway and demanded that someone tell them who was aware of this ten days ago.