Trump tops list of Americans’ most admired men in 2020

US President Donald Trump tops the list of the Americans’ most admired men in 2020, according to an annual Gallup survey, thus ending former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run with the title, Politico reported.
Eighteen percent of the US adults surveyed named Trump when asked which man “living anywhere in the world they admire most,” while 15 percent named Obama. President-elect Joe Biden was third.
The other top-ranking men for 2020 include Pope Francis, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, NBA superstar LeBron James and the Dalai Lama.
When asked which woman they admire most this year, 10 percent of poll respondents named former first lady Michelle Obama, 6 percent named Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and 4 percent named first lady Melania Trump.
Also included in the list of most-admired women are former talk show host Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II, and climate activist Greta Thunberg.